Joe Carter has etched his name into the record books.
Cricket

No balls, sixes and a new one-over world record

by AP
7th Nov 2018 4:31 PM

TWO New Zealand batsmen have combined to set a world record by hitting 43 runs, including six sixes, from a single over in a domestic one-day cricket match.

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton were helped by two no-balls as they set the record while batting for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy match.

The pair hit 4, 6 from a no ball, 6 from a no ball, 1, 6, 6 and 6 from the bowling of Central's South Africa-born medium fast bowler Willem Ludick.

The bowler, who went into his 10th over with figures of 1-42, returned 1-85.

The previous record for a List A one-day match was 39 runs from an over, set by Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura while batting for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi against Abahani Ltd in the Dhaka Premier League.

