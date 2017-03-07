28°
Kitty announces smashing comedy show

Javier Encalada
| 7th Mar 2017 1:21 PM
COMING SOON: Australian comedian, writer and actor Kitty Flanagan.

AUSTRALIAN hit comedian Kitty Flanagan has announced a performance in Lismore as part of her upcoming 2017 tour, with her new show, Smashing.

Tickets to the performance went out for sale today.

According to Lismore City Hall's website, at Flanagan's show "love songs, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics, everything is getting 'smashed'".

The show contains language and content of an adult nature. Advised for 15 and over.

Flanagan has become a household name of one of Australia's most popular comedy TV series: The Weekly with Charlie Pickering on ABC TV.

She has also appeared recently in ABC comedy series Utopia and Channel Ten's panel program The Project.

According to Flanagan's website, "her favourite food is soup, closely followed by fried potatoes of any kind. She lives in Sydney with her dog Henry, her cat Sarge and a lovely Magnolia tree called Mary.

"Kitty hopes to one day develop some skills, get an education and find a real job."

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday, October 20, from 8pm. $54.90 plus booking fee.
Topics:  comedy kitty flanagan northern rivers entertainment whatson

