KITTEN SHOT: Family in shock after brutal attack

LUCKY: A kitten is recovering after being shot in Brunswick Heads.

A LUCKY kitten is recovering from a bullet wound after being shot on Sunday in Brunswick Heads.

North Coast Veterinary Services said the five-month-old kitten, Pushkin, would make a full recovery but was lucky to be alive after the bullet made impact mere millimetres away from its ribs.

Vets at the clinic carried out surgery to remove the bullet on Monday.

"We were really lucky the bullet stopped before the spine. It was lodged in the muscle surrounding the spine,” veterinarian Lauren Archer said.

"The little guy was super lucky not to have been paralysed, or killed.”

Pushkin's family noticed on Sunday morning he was not feeling well after it wasn't wanting to move and wasn't eating.

"When they picked it up they found the sticky spot and were worried it had been bitten,” Dr Archer said.

"They came in and it looked like a bullet so we did an x-ray and there it was.

"It was shot right in the middle of Brunswick Heads. It would've been shot amongst the houses.”

Dr Archer said it wasn't a common occurrence for the clinic to treat pets that had been shot.

"I haven't had this happen in this area before. It's super unusual and I was not expecting it,” she said.

"The family were really upset they found out it was a bullet.

"The whole family have been really concerned their cat could be sore, get infections or could have died because of someone cruelly shooting it.”

The vet clinic reminds residents, "animal cruelty is never okay”.