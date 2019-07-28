Kitchens hit the road

Owner of the Salty Turtle, Samantha Liebke (right), launched her Venezuelan inspired cuisine three months ago and said she loves offering a healthy meal option where ever she parks.

Amber Gibson

LISMORE'S Food Truck Festival gave tourists one more reason to visit Lismore on Saturday, with endless choices to indulge.

On Saturday, over 5,000 guests walked through the gates of Lismore Turf Club into a sea of 32 food trucks offering local and international cuisine.

Among the smorgasbord of choices was everything from fried bacon bombs, popcorn pork, donuts, cronuts, paella, pizza, to Japenese Takoyaki balls.

Owner of The Salty Turtle, Samantha Liebke, launched her Venezuelan inspired cuisine three months ago and said she loves offering a healthy meal option where ever she parks.

"We are trying to create a home style kitchen for people wanting to have wholesome healthy food but maybe don't know how to cook it at home.”

The Salty Turtle offered their signature beef bowl combining slow cooked beef, slaw, brown rice, currents, sauerkraut and chimichurri for $15.

"I like being able to support local, small business so I have brought all that together being sustainable as possible and environmentally friendly,”

Secretary manager of the Lismore Turf Club Scott Jones said he couldn't have asked for a better day.

He said they were hoping to double the numbers from last year and bring 10,000 people to the event that ran from 12pm-8pm.

"It gives the town something more to put on its banner to sell the town,” Mr Jones said.

Adding to the food truck mayhem were live bands Broken Levee Brass Band and Loose Ends, belting out cover songs to keep guests entertained.

The festival also catered to families offering jumping castles and slides for the kids.