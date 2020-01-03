Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Way too deep.
Way too deep.
Basketball

'Kiss Cam' gets really gross and awkward

by Jaclyn Hendricks
3rd Jan 2020 7:03 AM

This is a New Year's kiss the internet won't soon forget.

During Thursday's New York Knicks game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden, a male fan smooched his lady love on the "Kiss Cam", but took things to an awkward new level as he appeared to document the graphic make-out session on his smartphone.

The moment naturally made its way to Twitter, which ignited a firestorm of commentary.

"If this game wasn't tough enough, they just showed a couple in full open mouth kiss for at least 10 seconds on the Kiss Cam. Get me out of here," Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl tweeted.

"LOL this poor child was traumatized at MSG and it wasn't bc of the Knicks," Sports Illustrated's Jessica Smetana wrote.

"He got caught on the kiss cam recording himself eating face," another posted.

While the kiss may have caught spectators at MSG off guard, it didn't distract the Knicks, who crushed the Blazers, 117-93.

More Stories

Show More
basketball kiss cam nba new york knicks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 big projects on the cards for Richmond Valley

        premium_icon 7 big projects on the cards for Richmond Valley

        News THE council will focus on rebuilding after the bushfires, along with a number of other important projects, including the long-awaited rail trail.

        Organic holiday experience proposed for Coorabell farm

        premium_icon Organic holiday experience proposed for Coorabell farm

        News VISITORS will be able to pick lychees and mangoes and learn more about organic...

        Alien sea creatures cause ‘severe’ reactions in pets

        premium_icon Alien sea creatures cause ‘severe’ reactions in pets

        News IT’S not exactly a jellyfish, but it can sting and may have serious consequences...

        STATE OF EMERGENCY: It will be 'horrible', premier warns

        STATE OF EMERGENCY: It will be 'horrible', premier warns

        News Region prepares for bushfire conditions to possibly worsen