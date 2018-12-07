Running style opens Trap door for more success

Champion jockey Damien Oliver will partner Trap for Fools (checkered cap) in Perth.

Champion jockey Damien Oliver will partner Trap for Fools (checkered cap) in Perth.

JARROD McLean is backing Trap For Fools' front-running style to avoid a repeat of last year's chaotic Kingston Town Classic (1800m) in Perth.

McLean and his boss Darren Weir still have nightmares over $3.20 favourite Black Heart Bart being smashed from pillar to post early and losing any chance of winning the 2017 Group 1 event.

"Trap For Fools will come across from barrier 10 and go forward," McLean said.

"Who knows - it could be messy behind us like it was last year. His racing pattern eliminates the bad luck."

While Trap For Fools was viewed by many as a surprise winner of the Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington last month, McLean said the galloper's fifth in the Turnbull Stakes behind Winx proved he had top-class talent.

"Ben (Allen) probably went too slow early (in the Turnbull)," McLean said. "Johnny (Allen) got it spot-on last start and that made a difference."

Trap For Fools (right), ridden by John Allen, wins the Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes.

McLean said Iconoclasm had the better of Trap For Fools in a track gallop at Ascot last Tuesday but he wasn't concerned.

He pointed out that Megablast defeated Trap For Fools in a gallop in the lead-up to the Mackinnon Stakes.

"I was thinking we might be going to the well once too often but he's continued to come on," he said.

"He pulled up really well from that gallop and he's looking a lot better than he did last week."

Champion jockey Damien Oliver takes the ride on Saturday after winning his 115th Australian Group 1 race on Voodoo Lad in the Winterbottom Stakes last week.

Oliver said he respected the Bob Peters' pair of Arcadia Queen and Galaxy Star but pointed out they were unproven at weight-for-age.

"He's been showing good improvement all throughout his career and that culminated with his win in the Mackinnon Stakes which is a race won by high-class horses," Oliver said.

Kingston Town Classic race favourite Arcadia Queen wins the WA Guineas.

PETERS HAS MORTGAGE ON KINGSTON TOWN

Perth owner Bob Peters is set to add a fifth Kingston Town Classic (1800m) to his trophy cabinet.

Western Australia's equivalent of Lloyd Williams has four horses in the Group 1 weight-for-age race including TAB favourite Arcadia Queen ($2.50), Galaxy Star ($4.80), Perfect Jewel ($18) and Star Exhibit ($31).

Three-year-old filly Arcadia Queen was installed favourite after her win in the Western Australian Guineas. She will be partnered by gun Perth jockey Willie Pike.

"He doesn't change Willie Pike," Peters said. "He rides to the same high standards."

Only one three-year-old filly has won the Kingston Town Classic, the Peters-owned Perfect Reflection in 2015.

Arcadia Queen has won four of her five starts, while Galaxy Star has won 10 of 13 including the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1600m) at her last start.

Peters said he didn't think there was much between Arcadia Queen and Galaxy Star, a six-year-old mare to be ridden by Chris Parnham.

Bob Peters has four runners in the Kingston Town Classic.

"There's going to be good speed and her style of racing will mean she's close to the pace," Peters said of Arcadia Queen.

"Galaxy Star drops out and I think it will be difficult to come from off the speed as I can't see the ones up front stopping."

Peters talked up Perfect Jewel and Star Exhibit.

"Perfect Jewel ran fourth in this race last year and she ran well when she finished fourth in the Railway as she struck interference in the straight," he said.

Peters said he was happy with Star Exhibit's last-start seventh in the Railway.

"As distances get out he'll improve," he said.

The immediate futures of Arcadia Queen and Galaxy Star remain up in the air.

"In the past I've sent horses from our carnival to the eastern states for the autumn carnival but, from experience, I've found it doesn't work," Peters said.

Peters said the spring was a possibility for the pair and his interest was piqued by the $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill for four-year-olds.