Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
News

Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

Aisling Brennan
18th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was arrested in the parking lot of a Byron Bay hardware store has pleaded not guilty to possessing firearms.

Anthony Charles Finocciaro, 44, from Kingscliff, was arrested outside Bunnings in Bayshore Drive last month.

Police will allege a subsequent search of Mr Finocciaro and his vehicle revealed two pistols, ammunition and $2900 cash.

His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's drug and firearms squad.

When detectives later executed a search warrant at a Kingscliff home, they allegedly seized electronic storage devices and computers.

Mr Finocciaro pleaded not guilty two counts of acquiring a firearm without a permit last week in the Byron Bay Local Court.

He remains on bail and is expected to next appear before Byron Bay Local Court on September 28.

byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will raising the levee protect Lismore from flood?

        Premium Content Will raising the levee protect Lismore from flood?

        News RAISING the Lismore CBD levee is one of four options to be investigated to help protect the town against flooding in the future.

        West Ballina resident fears impact of mega development

        Premium Content West Ballina resident fears impact of mega development

        News His property could soon be surrounded by 300 new residences

        BANNED: Lismore horse trainer and foreman punished

        Premium Content BANNED: Lismore horse trainer and foreman punished

        Horses Racing NSW verdicts on the actions of a Lismore trainer and foreman

        'Southern Rivers' may be a better fit during COVID-19

        Premium Content 'Southern Rivers' may be a better fit during COVID-19

        News "If we want to remain the Northern Rivers, the time to act is now"