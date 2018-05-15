‘Take my $2.5m farm’ to build controversial hospital

Alan McIntosh is sick of watching the debate about the Tweed hospital site rage on. He has decided to step in and offer up his property in Cudgen ... FOR FREE. Picture: Jerad Williams

ALAN McIntosh has spent half a century in Kingscliff.

He has raised his family in the small NSW coastal village, run a business and led the Apex club and chamber of commerce.

Now he wants to make his greatest contribution.

In a bid to end the row over where to build the new $543 million Tweed Valley Hospital, Mr McIntosh is offering a multimillion-dollar parcel of prime land - for absolutely nothing.

Alan McIntosh with his property. Picture: Jerad Williams

He says he is tired of the long-running stoush between council, some residents and the NSW Government, who are at odds about building the much-needed hospital up the road on Cudgen Road.

A new facility is badly needed to replace the 220-bed Tweed Hospital. Doctors in the emergency department last week said the hospital was regularly stretched and pop-up theatres were being brought in ease the strain.

"Because of all the controversy I fear they might lose the site all together and take the project away from Kingscliff," said Mr McIntosh of wanting to gift 12ha of land on Tweed Coast Road.

Real estate experts said the recent sale of 10ha in the area fetched $2.2m, meaning Mr McIntosh's block is valued around $2.5m.

"I have cancer so I know how important it is to have these facilities," said Mr Mcintosh, 77.

"I thought I am probably more fortunate than others and while I am still on the planet, why don't I give something back to the community that has supported me?

"I just didn't want to lose the funding for a hospital that will provide for the whole of the coast, so this is one way to fix the problem in urgent need of a solution."

TWEED PATIENTS OVERFLOWING INTO GOLD COAST HOSPITALS

Aerial view of the Tweed Coast Road property. Picture: Jerad Williams

Unlike the Cudgen Rd site, Mr McIntosh's property is not classified as state significant farm land and he said his block would not create traffic issues.

"They put the cart before the horse when it came to naming that spot. Whatever your view you should be treating people with respect. You can't force things on people."

Alan McIntosh says the site is ripe for development. Picture: Jerad Williams

However, a group opposed to the NSW Government's preferred Cudgen Rd site say Mr McIntosh's pledge should be rejected because it will set a development precedent.

"It is a very generous offer, I know it isn't designated farm land but I am worried it will set a precedent," said Barbara Roughan, of the Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital From State Significant Farmlandgroup.

"I believe it will be open slather and those near it will be able to have the land rezoned for development and height. The whole area goes.

"The people of Kingscliff have fought a battle to keep the town at three levels for years. We are against having a high-rise in town.

State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said he rejected the domino development concerns.

"Each development application is up for rezoning on its on merit. Suggesting otherwise is spreading misinformation and fear.

"I can say under the current laws this is not the case, the concerns were the same for the Tafe but it has been there alone since the '90s."

Mr Provest said he had asked Health Infrastructure to consider the viability of Mr McItosh's property.

"I think it is an extraordinarily generous multimillion-dollar offer for the wider community," he said.

Nominations for an alternative hospital site remain open until Thursday, June 14.