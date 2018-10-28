Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kings Will Dream (IRE) ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Goodwood Racecourse Handicap at Flemington Racecourse on February 17, 2018 in Flemington, Australia. (Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
Kings Will Dream (IRE) ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Goodwood Racecourse Handicap at Flemington Racecourse on February 17, 2018 in Flemington, Australia. (Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
Horses

Kings Will Dream fights for life after Cox Plate

28th Oct 2018 1:20 PM

COX Plate casualty Kings Will Dream is fighting for his life at the Ballarat Equine Clinic.

His managing owner Brad Spicer tweeted that Kings Will Dream fractured his pelvis and ruptured a blood vessel in the incident which he suffered in the early stages of the Cox Plate.

"The next 24 to 72 hours is critical as he will be monitored closely," Spicer said.

Spicer said the good news was that the ruptured blood vessel had clotted overnight but the veterinary surgeons are still concerned that it can be disturbed.

Kings Will Dream was pulled out of the Cox Plate by his jockey John Allen after 500m as he said he felt uncomfortable.

Allen told stewards that the gelding struck himself upon leaving the barriers.

 

FormGuide

Related Items

Show More
cox plate 2018 horse racing kings will dream spring carnival

Top Stories

    'Best one yet':130th show ends with a bang

    premium_icon 'Best one yet':130th show ends with a bang

    News BALLINA Shire's only agricultural show celebrates 130 years

    • 28th Oct 2018 1:32 PM
    Man arrested following alleged rape at Evans Head

    Man arrested following alleged rape at Evans Head

    Crime A woman in her 30s was allegedly sexually assaulted on Thursday

    Man arrested in hospital ceiling after great escape fail

    Man arrested in hospital ceiling after great escape fail

    Crime The ploy failed, but it wasn't for lack of trying

    • 28th Oct 2018 1:33 PM
    Kyogle ad's behind-the-scenes video released

    premium_icon Kyogle ad's behind-the-scenes video released

    Council News BEHIND-the-scenes video builds on Kyogle's advertisement

    Local Partners