Kings of Country hit local stage

DIRECT from the USA and after sell out shows in North America, The Kings of Country tour are bringing back the music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver.

As Johnny Cash, Phillip Bauer has recreated the sound and the look of the iconic American artist since 1985.

Bauer's uncanny natural resemblance to Cash, plus his stage presence, leave audiences spellbound as he recreates the era of Jackson, Folsom Prison Blues and all the songs that made Johnny Cash a King of Country.

Michael Moore plays the outlaw, Willie Nelson.

Identifying with his music and style from an early age, Moore developed an affinity with Nelson that has led to a life long career as a tribute performer and has seen him travel the world performing songs such as On The Road Again, Always On My Mind and To All The Girls I've Loved Before.

Ted Vigil plays John Denver, and he has just been awarded the Rising Legend award by the American Country Music Association.

He is an accomplished drummer and singer, but has made a career performing as Denver.

He has been asked to perform at John Denver's own Windstar Foundation on two occasions, a unique honour for the Denver fan and tribute artist.

Audiences will hear the songs they most remember: Take Me Home, Country Road, Annie's Song, Thank God I'm A Country Boy and more.

The Kings of Country show is a unique opportunity to experience the music of three amazing artists in one night.