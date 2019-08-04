Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESIDENCE: Lismore artist Mitch King.
RESIDENCE: Lismore artist Mitch King. Kate Holmes
Whats On

King's Flow is a Bundjalung work

4th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YAEGL and Bundjalung artist Mitch King will join Norpa for a residency this month, to research and develop a new work, Flow (working title), as part of the theatre company's Indigenous Makers Studio initiative.

Mr King said Flow is a piece about the connections First Australians have with water and the relationships they've had with this element throughout history.

"Exploring the universal theme of 'water', Flow connects with the Bundjalung nation and Yaegl country, respecting the stories that make us who we are, not only from the land but also the rivers, lakes, waterfalls and ocean. The stories continue to create connections to the places we call home, family and community,” he said

King is a creative producer, specialising in hip hop music and dance, and has previously worked with Norpa as an Associate Producer.

He is also one part of local hip hop trio Teddy Lewis King and a youth educator through the Dream Bigger initiative.

He will bring research into the studio during his residency, to create the first stage of his work, which will include elements of projection, music, poetry and dance.

  • There will be a community sharing at Lismore City Hall on Friday, August 16, from 5.30pm.
lismore lismore city hall mitch king norpa whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    premium_icon Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    News THE 28 year-old loves inspiring young women who want to embark on careers in traditionally male roles.

    We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    premium_icon We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    News There has been a concerted effort to keep the creation in Lismore

    INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    News Have you seen Theo, Ellen, Michael, Jeffrey, Bronwyn or Malcolm?

    Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    premium_icon Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    Environment LIDS4KIDS is searching for a volunteer coordinator for Northern NSW