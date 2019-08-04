King's Flow is a Bundjalung work

YAEGL and Bundjalung artist Mitch King will join Norpa for a residency this month, to research and develop a new work, Flow (working title), as part of the theatre company's Indigenous Makers Studio initiative.

Mr King said Flow is a piece about the connections First Australians have with water and the relationships they've had with this element throughout history.

"Exploring the universal theme of 'water', Flow connects with the Bundjalung nation and Yaegl country, respecting the stories that make us who we are, not only from the land but also the rivers, lakes, waterfalls and ocean. The stories continue to create connections to the places we call home, family and community,” he said

King is a creative producer, specialising in hip hop music and dance, and has previously worked with Norpa as an Associate Producer.

He is also one part of local hip hop trio Teddy Lewis King and a youth educator through the Dream Bigger initiative.

He will bring research into the studio during his residency, to create the first stage of his work, which will include elements of projection, music, poetry and dance.