Tiny victims of road horror mourned

TRIBUTES are flowing for the mother and her four young children who tragically lost their lives in a fiery crash northwest of Brisbane last night.

Charmaine Harris McLeod has been described as an amazing person, who would do anything for her four young kids.

Charmaine McLeod’s four children who died with her in the crash. (Facebook image)



"I've never seen a single mum, let alone of four (children) give up so much for their kids and give their kids everything," a Facebook post said.

"Those kids were something else I tell you, and lived like princes and princesses for their short life."

The children - two boys and two girls - lived in Eli Waters in the Hervey Bay region.

Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, lost their lives along with their mother when their car collided head-on with a truck on the Bunya Highway at Kumbia near Kingaroy.

Paramedics tried to save one of the girls, who sadly lost her life while being airlifted to hospital.

Charmaine McLeod with one of her four children who were killed in the horror crash. (Facebook image)

The 35-year-old single mum was praised by Ebony Lanzi as a person who was always there to help her friends.

"You were always there for me when I needed a friend and you always gave me the kick up the butt I needed," Ms Lanzi wrote on Facebook.

Ms Harris McLeod's most recent Facebook profile picture helps to divulge the type of woman she was.

"God gave you a heart of gold," the caption accompanying her image says.

"You are a very sensitive person. It's not that easy being you. You carry a lot of responsibilities and play an essential role in other peoples lives, but you are strong and can bear the burden on your shoulders. Never forget how valuable you are."

SCHOOL COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

The two elder children were students at Kawungan State School.

Principal Mark Jones said in a statement this morning: "The Kawungan State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of two of our students.

"They were both joyful and friendly children who will be greatly missed by all their friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

It is believed the two younger siblings were not yet school-aged.