King tides to flood local roads
KING tides will again cause saltwater flooding in some parts of the Ballina Shire this week, and the council is urging people to avoid those areas if possible.
"Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways," a spokeswoman from the council said.
"Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that saltwater may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork."
While there may be some flooding from today, the biggest tides of the week will be on Friday (8.50pm) and Saturday (9.40pm), when the tides will peak about 1.93m.
The high tide on Thursday will reach 1.88m at 8pm, and 1.87m at 10.30pm on Sunday.
Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:
- Tamar Street, Ballina
- Riverside Drive, West Ballina
- River Street, West Ballina
- Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
- North Creek Road, North Ballina
- Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
- Uralba Road, Uralba
- Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
- Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.
For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.