Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
King tide flooding in the Ballina CBD on May 15, 2018.
King tide flooding in the Ballina CBD on May 15, 2018. Mark Ross
News

King tides to flood local roads

10th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

KING tides will again cause saltwater flooding in some parts of the Ballina Shire this week, and the council is urging people to avoid those areas if possible.

"Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways," a spokeswoman from the council said.

"Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that saltwater may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork."

While there may be some flooding from today, the biggest tides of the week will be on Friday (8.50pm) and Saturday (9.40pm), when the tides will peak about 1.93m.

The high tide on Thursday will reach 1.88m at 8pm, and 1.87m at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

ballina king tides northern rivers roads northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    premium_icon Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    News HE COULD have bought a house, a fancy car or even his own yacht. But David Lindsay had a different dream.

    'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    premium_icon 'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    Crime Hostilities turned this Lismore man's dream job into a nightmare

    58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    premium_icon 58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    Property Council has approved the stage, land is expected to sell out quickly

    Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

    premium_icon Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

    News Residents have called for info on how noisy upgraded highway will be

    Local Partners