King tides to flood local roads

King tide flooding in the Ballina CBD on May 15, 2018. Mark Ross

KING tides will again cause saltwater flooding in some parts of the Ballina Shire this week, and the council is urging people to avoid those areas if possible.

"Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways," a spokeswoman from the council said.

"Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that saltwater may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork."

While there may be some flooding from today, the biggest tides of the week will be on Friday (8.50pm) and Saturday (9.40pm), when the tides will peak about 1.93m.

The high tide on Thursday will reach 1.88m at 8pm, and 1.87m at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

Tamar Street, Ballina

Riverside Drive, West Ballina

River Street, West Ballina

Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

North Creek Road, North Ballina

Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

Uralba Road, Uralba

Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.