King tide warning for local roads

Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides, and forecast local rainfall, causing minor flooding of some local roads.
MOTORISTS are urged to be aware as king tides and forecast local rainfall bring the possibility of minor flooding of some local roads.

Ballina Shire Council said, where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways. Motorists are also reminded that saltwater may cause damage to vehicles and body work.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

. Tamar Street, Ballina

. Riverside Drive, West Ballina

. River Street, West Ballina

. Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

. North Creek Road, North Ballina

. Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

. Uralba Road, Uralba

. Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

. Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

 

High tides: Today 8.19am - 1.79 metres

Tomorrow 9.08am - 1.85 metres

Thursday 9.54am - 1.85 metres.

Topics:  ballina shire council king tides minor flooding northern rivers roads

