King seeks fashion crown with pop queen

DRESSING pop royalty Beyonce Knowles is a dream rapidly coming closer for North Coast TAFE Applied Fashion and Technology graduate, Sam King who is showcasing his graduating couture dresses at a fashion show on Friday.

Mr King is planning on using a dynamic combination hard work, talent and inspiration from his grandmother Mavis Sheddon, whom he said encouraged him from the start, to attain a career in high-end fashion.

"She worked in the Casino clothing factory many moons ago and she taught me all the basics before I started with TAFE," he said.

"I'm really proud to show her my designs," says Mr King.

Mr King will present five designs this coming Friday with the graduating classes from Diploma of Costume and Performance and Diploma of Fashion in a runway show featuring the designs and final works at the Lismore TAFE Campus.

With an eye for detail and a knack for the art form handed down through the generations, Mr King has developed a collection for the end of year fashion showcase inspired by an international palette.

"I have taken influences from the Middle East, from designer Zuhair Murad, and from African culture and architecture," he said.

"I really love the patterns and geometric shapes."

It's a far cry from his initial career choice, as prior to enrolling at TAFE Mr King was a swim instructor by day and bartender by night, but it was a family connection that inspired the career path.

"I always knew that I would come back to fashion, my grandmother was a seamstress, a very talented one actually," Mr King said.

"As children she would make us kids anything we wanted, in whatever fabric we requested - sometimes pretty quirky printed shirts and shorts."

Honing his style has been an experience that Mr King attributes to the amazing support of the teaching staff.

"Particularly Nikki Harrington who just knew everything, (and) Susan Munro) who was an absolute rock for all us students when we freaked out", he said.

As part of the course, Mr King was lucky enough to secure an internship with Melbourne bridal designer, Gwendolynne, assisting behind the scenes leading up to Spring Fashion week.

"My teachers helped me secure my placement where I was able to touch and feel some incredibly beautiful lace and detailing," Mr Kind said.

"And I got to see a full blown fashion show - it was incredible".

According to Ms Munro, North Coast TAFE fashion course coordinator, this year has seen some of the most outstanding work that has ever been seen completed at the fashion section in Wollongbar TAFE.

"It has been a pleasure watching this class develop skills and connections with industry, we always have high expectations and push the students to deliver - this year they haven't disappointed," she said.

Strut, 2016 Fashion Graduation Exhibition, Lismore Campus, Friday 2 December 2016 at 6pm. The show is free and persons interested in attending are welcome.