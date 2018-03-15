King Parrot smash their way up the east coast

Good old aussie humour was on display with King Parrot at Soundwave 2015. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

King Parrot have announced their Regional Rampage Tour for 2018 which will see them traverse the east coast, including Lismore and Byron Bay.

After stomping their way through the nation's capital cities last December in support of their devastating new album Ugly Produce the band will touring the regional centres of Australia, encompassing Victoria to far north Queensland.

King Parrot tear up the stage on day two of Soundwave 2015 Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Ugly Produce peaked at number 21 on the ARIA charts, an unheard-of feat for any grind core band in this country.

Vocalist Matt Young said the band returned to Goatsound Studios where they recorded their debut album Bite your Head Off.

"We were looking for something closer to home for this one, so it just made sense for us to work at somewhere we were comfortable," he said.

"When recording in the US costs can get really high, and being the kind of band we are, its not really necessary to spend exorbitant amounts of cash on recording.

"We had a great time recording Dead Set with Phil Anselmo (Pantera/Down) in Louisiana though, it was something we'll never forget.

"He is a legend."

Along for the ride on their first ever visit to Australia will be the USA's Child Bite after releasing Negative Noise on Housecore Records in 2017.

"These guys are 100per cent brothers from the US and we have been on many tours with them through North America." Matt said.

"Brilliant band, completely original and stand up dudes in every sense. We love them and we think you will too."

The release saw King Parrot travel to North America, Europe and Japan late in 2017 and the band are ready to take to the road once again.

"This is our bread and butter mate!

"We love it, we are a working class band, playing music we love with no compromises.

"There's no flashy gimmicks or over-produced garbage, it's 100 per cent in-your-face grinding hardcore extreme metal that is literally over the top in every sense.

"If people haven't seen us live then they should check our Youtube video's if they want an entree."

Matt said the setlist would follow much the same ethos.

"It'll be the best of the three albums, with a strong leaning towards the new album," he said.

"Its kinda good when you play grindcore and your albums are only 30 minutes long, it means you can play most of the material."

The videos for Ten Pounds of Shit in a Five Pound Bag and Piss Wreck further added to the collection of memorable and entertaining cult videos spewing forth from the KP brains trust.

For Matt the process has only become more refined and better streamlined.

"We have been working our asses off for around six years now, honing our skills as a band and touring around the world," he said.

"Playing in front of as many people as we can and loving every second of it.

"If you don't actually love what you are doing then there really isn't much point continuing.

"We have met many of our childhood musical heroes and shared the stage with them too.

"We're grateful everyday that we have been given these opportunities, but we've also worked real hard for them."

The tour kicks off at the first ever Download Festival in Melbourne and trashes and tramples its way all up the east coast through April.

King Parrot play The Gollan Hotel in Lismore Wednesday, April 4 and The Northern in Byron Bay Sunday, April 8.