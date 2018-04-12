What happened when Thor met Bolt

Hemsworth and Bolt brought the star power to the Comm Games.

Hemsworth and Bolt brought the star power to the Comm Games.

CHRIS Hemsworth is one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, but even he couldn't contain himself when the King of the Track, Usain Bolt, showed up.

Despite appearing in movies alongside some of Hollywood's elite, Hemsworth admitted to being star-struck around Bolt.

The duo was seen sharing laughs while they enjoyed the athletics action on Thursday night at the Commonwealth Games.

Hemsworth spoke about his time with the ultra-cool Jamaican superstar.

"Absolutely loving it. I just met Usain Bolt, it was the highlight of my year. Big fan," Hemsworth said. "I certainly did (get star-struck).

Best known for his role in The Avengers as Thor, Aussie Hemsworth has spent considerable time at the Comm Games taking in plenty of events.

"I went to the swimming the other day, that was fantastic. Saw the Gymnastics too, I saw the 100m on Monday, and looking forward to the 200m (Thursday night).

"I only live an hour away from here. Originally I was going to be overseas, but the crowd and country get behind it and it has been very special."

Of course, no meeting with Bolt would be complete without having the athletics icon pulling his patented celebration move, and joining in.

The God of Thunder and the Lightning Bolt.

Hemsworth caused quite the stir earlier in the week when he snapped a picture of himself with his model-esque looking parents.

It's not the only time the Aussie star has caused a social media uproar; he also became entangled in one of the Games' darkest stories.

He copped harsh criticism from fans in Canada for publicly supporting controversial weightlifter Boady Santavy.

Bolt only landed in Queensland on Wednesday, but has already made his presence felt after hitting the night-life and spinning the DJ decks at Surfers Paradise nightclub Sin City.

He backed up his night of partying with a day of promotional work for the Games and spoke about who will take his crown as the King of the athletics world.

"It doesn't have to be the 100 or 200m - it doesn't have to be in sprints - it just needs somebody with personality and somebody with the heart and the competition to do great," Bolt said.

"Hopefully someone will pick up the slack - I don't know who it will be, but we'll see."

All we know is that the Hollywood heart-throb and Jamaican superstar stole the limelight away from the action on the track on the night.