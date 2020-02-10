King and his famous fro return to Rams

FORMER National Rugby League star Matt King and his famous afro were back in Lismore when he made a special appearance at Marist Brothers Rams training.

King, 39, grew up playing in Casino and won a first grade premiership with Brothers in 1999 before moving on to the NRL.

He won a premiership with Melbourne Storm in 2007 and also played State of Origin with New South Wales and was an Australian representative.

He is currently at the Sydney Roosters where he has been part of two premiership-winning teams as an assistant coach.

King finished his playing career with a handful of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League games at Casino in 2014.

“I won a grand final with him (at Brothers) in 1999 and we actually shaved off the middle of his afro on a Mad Monday,” Rams assistant coach Mark Sivewright said.

“It’s definitely still his trademark and he loves it.

“I’ve stayed in contact with him over the years and he’s always keen to give back at the grassroots level.”

There was a serious side to the day with King running a coach the coaches session at his old high school, St John’s College Woodlawn.

“We approached him some time ago to see if there was a date he could fit us in,” Sivewright said.

“There was about 10 coaches in a room who sat in silence while he ran a 2-hour session.

“He was under Michael Maguire as assistant coach at Souths in 2014 when they won the competition, now he’s won two at the Roosters under Trent Robinson.

“He also played most of his NRL career under Craig Bellamy, so he’s definitely learnt from the best.

“I know he (King) is off to Perth this week to coach the Roosters in the nines competition then from there he’s flying over to England for the World Club Challenge.

“We were probably lucky he was able to fit us in but we certainly appreciate it.”

The Rams have trial games at home next month against Burleigh Bears on March 21 and Kyogle on March 28.