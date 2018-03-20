Menu
Kindy class 2018
Kindy class 2018 Fernleigh Public School
My First Year

Kindy kids: Don't miss our 24-page special liftout

20th Mar 2018 11:31 AM

HUNDREDS of students began their formal education by starting kindergarten this year.

To commemorate the event, My First Year kindergarten photo feature will be published in the Northern Star on Wednesday, March 21.

This full colour 24-page lift-out features photographs of our local kindergarten classes.

Perfect for everyone from parents, grandparents and relatives, with nearly 100 local schools involved, it will be a great memento to keep of your little one's first year of school.

Make sure you pick up the Northern Star on March 21 so you don't miss out on your copy.

kindergarten my first year 2018 school
Lismore Northern Star
