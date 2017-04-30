Kindness from Rotary Clubs afar help local kids

SPORTING PROWESS: Lismore South Public School relieving assistant principal Kylie Organ, Rotary Club of Lismore's Brian Wheatley, DGN Terry Brown, president Neil Woods, Ron Weir and James Coveney from Intersport Lismore with students from class 4/5 Elijah, Sam, Abi-Gail and Abbey.

THANKS to the kindness of a Rotary Club more than 1000km south, children at the Lismore South Public School have received thousands of dollars worth of sporting equipment.

The Rotary Club of Lismore's secretary, Brian Wheatley said members of the Rotary Club of Cowra, donated the funds after they heard about the devastation of the recent storms and flood waters.

"Cowra, like other Rotary Clubs across the State, have offered us resources to assist groups and/or organisations to get back on their feet,” he said.

"They provided the Rotary Club of Lismore with $2000 to purchase new sporting equipment and this was quite deliberately purchased from a local Lismore business, as will everything that we may purchase or donate.”

Mr Wheatley said they presented the items which included netballs, soccer and rugby balls as well as hoops, on Wednesday and the teachers and children were delighted.

"They lost all their sporting gear in the floods,” he said.

"Most of these items are supplied by the P&C we were supplied with a list of sporting items needed.”

Mr Wheatley said the kindness of their fellow Rotarians came at the perfect time.

"They have done a fantastic job and I want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

"As all we have done is facilitated the sale, the Rotary Club of Cowra had paid for equipment.”

Mr Wheatley said the club is now working to the help the pre-school attached to LSPS.

"There is more work to be done at Lismore South and Rotary is looking at providing further assistance; in particular to the pre-kindy located within the school grounds,” he said.

"That facility was greatly impacted by the floods.”

He said other projects Rotary is working on involves The Lismore Soup Kitchen - furniture, floor coverings, books and clothing; Richmond River High - a new agricultural shed and funds for uniforms lost in the flood; Lismore Men's and Community Shed - tools, material and a 6-metre container for material storage; RED Inc. - musical instruments and other yet to be determined assistance and Lismore Community Gardens as 20 tonne of garden soil delivered last Saturday.

"This is, and will not be, a definitive list as we become aware of more needs in the community, we will step up,” he said.

"It has to be said that the resources of Rotary cannot extend to the general business community, however we are trying to concentrate on areas and organisations that in turn provide assistance to others in our wider Lismore community.”