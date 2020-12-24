Menu
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Crime

Kind people set up gift drive for boy left without parents

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Dec 2020 11:19 AM
KIND community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap this Christmas.

The tragic passing of Rebecca Walker, 46, left a five-year-old boy without parents, after his own father killed himself after taking Ms Walker's life in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

The boy's Gulliver home where the deaths occurred is still under investigation, leaving him with just the clothes on his back as his family is unable to go inside the Fulham Rd home.

Concerned Townsville residents came together to do what they could to help, and have set up a donation drop-off point at Ross Real Estate on Thursday, just in time for Christmas.

Ross Real Estate senior property specialist Carol Ward said the donations would be dropped off to the family in time for Christmas.

Any children's gifts, toys, vouchers, and other presents are welcomed.

The drop-off will close at 12pm today.

Originally published as Kind residents set up gift drive for boy left without parents

