Kim’s ‘tone deaf’ party brag slammed

Kim Kardashian is being roasted online after she revealed she flew her friends and family to a private island for her birthday.

As she turned 40 this week, the beauty and fashion mogul said she was feeling "so humbled and blessed".

To celebrate, she rented out a private island for a week of celebrations, including kayaking, swimming with whales and drinking cocktails, and took a group of pals and loved ones.

But Kardashian West has been met with fierce backlash, with dozens of commenters calling the reality star "tone deaf" and suggesting she'd endangered the lives of people around her.

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," the reality television star wrote in a tweet, sharing photos from the trip.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is #thisis40."

The exclusive week long party was attended by 40 lucky guests, according to gossip website TMZ.

Kardashian West's family members also shared their own photos from the luxurious jaunt, with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner writing: "locations a secret".

"Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would've told me we could have massive parties," one woman wrote on Instagram.

"Thinking about the masked server in the background of this 2nd photo, who is likely among many who risked their lives so that Kim Kardashian could have a birthday party," Priya Krishna, a New York Times food writer, said on Twitter.

Kris Jenner and partner Corey Gamble, with Trsitan Thompson and Kendall Jenner.

Scott Disick with son Mason.



"The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic," K Matt wrote on Twitter. "Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can't afford is beyond me."

"Girl this is not 40, this is $$ and Doctors. Stop spreading a false image and passing it off for #thisis40," another said.

"For my birthday I was sent a notice of unemployment I haven't seen my mom since March! Hopefully you're happy on your island of fun vacation," another wrote to the star on Twitter.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing their jobs … also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," another said on Instagram.

People also quickly started mocking Kardashian, posting memes mocking her post.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/NJ7tbwpcWr — PJ Vogt early if you’re able (@PJVogt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to #quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/jcd1o7hkbe — Mikial Patrickson (@patteyeonabun) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/DtpVa3WDQE — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) October 27, 2020

The United States has been ravaged by COVID-19, with 8.8 million confirmed cases and more than 226,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalisation rates this week hit a two-month high, plunging healthcare systems in several states into chaos.

