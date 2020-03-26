Kimberley Kampers takes American market by storm

KAREFUL KARE: Adam Noble and James Cockburn from Kimberley Kampers preparing the company's first shipment to the USA.

KAREFUL KARE: Adam Noble and James Cockburn from Kimberley Kampers preparing the company's first shipment to the USA.

KIMBERLEY Kampers has started shipping its campervans and caravans to the USA.

The Ballina-based business is defying the current economic situation and are getting ready to take on the overseas market.

Co-owner Brett McLaren said the company ‒ KK, as he calls it ‒ has been active in the US market for quite a few years with direct exports to customers.

“We have seen a real lift in the ‘overlanding’ market, as they call it, and we want to be a part of that,” he said.

“KK enjoys a global reputation for tough and resilient design, coupled with off-grid capability and early technology adoption.

“We are confident that the US needs a solution in the towable area that KK can meet.”

Mr McLaren said the company was sending a number of products to the US.

“We are sending our flagship Karavan and tried and tested Kamper models over in this initial shipment but have plans to follow closely with the Kruiser range,” he said.

“They were set down to be exhibited at the Overland West Expo in Flagstaff Arizona in May but this has now been postponed to later in the year.

“We will now be starting our campaign in July at the Overland Expo Mountain West, Loveland, Colorado, followed by a show at Overland Expo East in October in Virginia. We plan on having product displayed throughout the states over the coming 12 months.”

The executive said this was a major investment action, taken to support the growth of their brand.

“We see our home always being Australia, but we want to put the Ballina-manufactured KK on the global off-road map,” he said.

“We know we have a great story to tell and one that reaches around the world.

“We want to promote and grow Australian manufacturing and innovation and deliver it widely. So yes a tough decision but the right one for our brand.”

Mr McLaren said the company have sold units into the Middle East, South America, Europe and China.

“These are all areas of interest to us, but we are staging the global roll out,” he said.

“The US is a key market as a lead into other areas. We have great support from our existing owners there and want to build on this and elevate our profile as a world class product.”