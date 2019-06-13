Kimberley Kampers is back and plans to double workforce

BALLINA business Kimberley Kampers is celebrating 25 years since its first product was sold and new owners have big plans for their Ballina operation.

Brett McLaren and James Cockburn celebrated by showcasing their products at the Queensland Caravan and Camping Super Show, at the Brisbane RNA Showgrouds recently.

Mr Cockburn was owner of several successful outdoor equipment businesses and Mr McLaren was the previous Kimberley Kampers' general manager.

The pair re-launched the brand of the Ballina-based manufacturer of premium off-road campers and caravans in April, after taking over in January.

At the Brisbane show, the company showcased the 2019 Kimberley Kamper Classic and Platinum, a new 2019 Kimberley Karavan Eco-Suite and a new Kimberley Kruiser E-Class.

Also on display was a 1994 Heritage Kimberley Kamper to showcase the brand's history.

Mr McLaren said the show gave them a great opportunity to promote the new brand and talk to outdoors enthusiasts about their heritage.

"Our focus will continue to be on building and delivering quality Australian made off-road towables that are built to take you exploring. Being able to show a unit that was most likely ordered at this show 25 years ago is a great testament to the Kimberley Kampers robustness and longevity,” he said.

The executive said the company will be building the full range of Kimberley Kampers with a number of new features.

"Our Hard Floor Kamper, the Kimberley Karavan and the Kruiser range E, S and T will be on production,” he said.

"We have focused initially on developing the systems on board to ensure reliability and serviceability.

"We have a new solar system, FloGlass, which will improve the reliability of energy delivery to the now standard Lithium batteries across the range.

"The layout and designs have not been changed per se, but we have made some tweaks and changes for improved functionality. Airbags are now a standard feature on every model with the biggest benefit being levelling up on your out of the way camp site.

"Australian canvas and local metal suppliers are all used to create the Kimberley look and toughness.

"People have noticed the colour is back, the iconic red and orange of the Kimberley Kampers brand was proudly adorning the new models on display at the show. The Australian canvas colours are back ensuring the heritage look of our products is on display.”

Brett McLaren said the company has 22 workers employed at the factory in Ballina.

"We envisage that number will grow to around 50 in the next two years,” he said.

"We want to stay focused on our quality delivery and develop and implement industry leading lean manufacturing processes.

"We have the rare opportunity of setting the business culture from the start.

"The team on board have all joined to be a part of the iconic brand.

"We have secured dealers in most of the locations we want a presence in, and expect to see our volumes grow during the next six months.

"Our dealers will have display stock for people to touch and feel and will also be offering servicing.”