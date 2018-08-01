Sacked workers asked to finish off Kimberley vans

More than 50 workers have been left without jobs after high profile Ballina company, Kimberley Kampers, was placed into liquidation.

More than 50 workers have been left without jobs after high profile Ballina company, Kimberley Kampers, was placed into liquidation. Marc Stapelberg

A SMALL group of former Kimberley Kampers employees are being paid to complete unfinished campervans at the now defunct business.

Kimberley's liquidator, Gold Coast insolvency firm SV Partners, has told The Northern Star that five employees have been contracted to complete four to five units.

It's unclear how the former employees will be paid given all 50-plus employees at the business, some who had worked there for more than 10 years, were terminated last Wednesday afternoon when the business announced with no prior warning that it was heading into liquidation.

In a statement, SV Partners' Matthew Bookless said the liquidators were now assessing options to maximise the realisation value of the company's assets.

"Options on the table include a sale of the business in one line or a sale of assets by way of auction," Mr Bookless said.

If it was ever to continue from its home in the Ballina Industrial Estate the assets would need to be sold in one piece.

But at this stage it is unclear of how much debt the company is carrying and what money creditors can hope to receive. These figures are likely to influence whether there is a willing buyer for the business as a whole.

Mr Bookless said outstanding entitlements owed to the employees such as redundancy, long service leave and annual leave were able to be claimed through the Federal Government's Fair Entitlement Guarantee scheme.

Superannuation is not covered under the FEG.

Mr Bookless also refuted a rumour that Kimberley director Todd Cannock withdrew $100,000 from the company account prior to the announcement of the liquidation.

"Those funds are held by the liquidators in the liquidation account," Mr Bookless said.