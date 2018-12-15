Kim threatens Drake, defends Kanye

Kim Kardashian has weighed in on the Dake/Kanye feud, coming to her husband’s defense.

Kim Kardashian has warned Drake to "never threaten" her husband, after the Gold Digger rapper hit out at his rival in a Twitter rant.

West, 41, reignited his bitter feud with Drake, 32, after the Canadian rapper's team requested the use of a song they had previously collaborated on.

Things appeared to turn nasty when West claimed he'd received a threatening phone call from Drake.

Kardashian, 38, then weighed in, tweeting Drake directly: "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

She added: "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

West and Drake's relationship became strained earlier this year amid rumours the Hotline Bling rapper rapped about sleeping with Kardashian on his track In My Feelings and West told fellow rapper Pusha T about Drake's secret son.

West's most recent Twitter outburst began when he revealed Drake's team asked for permission to release a song they collaborated on.

Still reeling from Drake dissing his Yeezy 350 trainers on his track with French Montana, No Stylist, West accused the star of "trying to take food out of his kids' mouths".

West shared the request from Drake's team for their song Say What's Real and followed it with: "Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths."

The former friends' beef is deeper than a dig at a pair of shoes, however.

Drake was convinced West told his rival Pusha T about his secret son, leading to the latter releasing dis track Story of Adidon which outed him as a parent.

West insisted he wasn't the one who leaked the info and claims he's been trying to settle their differences face-to-face for the past six months.

To make things worse, many music fans believe Drake insinuated he'd slept with Kanye's wife Kardashian on his track In My Feelings.

On the track he rapped about having sex with a woman called Kiki, which is Kardashian's family nickname.

West already released a string of Instagram videos calling Drake out over the controversial lyrics, but clearly his clips didn't resolve the problem.

In his most recent outburst, West wrote: "I told you I ain't tell Pusha about your son."

He then claimed Drake threatened him after seeing the tweets, adding: "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk."

Drake guested on Travis Scott's track Sickomode and took aim at West, which didn't sit well with the designer.

Despite admitting to liking the song, West hit out at Scott for teaming up with Drake - given Scott is in a relationship with Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

West, whose mental health battles have been well documented, accused Drake of bullying and slammed him for "picking on a man with issues".

Seemingly talking himself to a stop, West ruled out retaliating with violence and ended on a positive, claiming he's about "positive vibes" only.

