Kim and Kanye show off their white mansion in Vogue's 73 Questions.
Celebrity

Kim gives tour of her bizarre mansion

by Derrick Bryson Taylor
12th Apr 2019 8:09 AM

KIM Kardashian makes parenthood look easy (and incredibly stylish) in her new 73 Questions interview with Vogue.

Surprisingly, her husband Kanye West starts the video by opening the doors to what she calls their "minimal monastery" home before being dismissed by Kim. The bits of the house shown on camera are an interior design fan's dream with clean lines and shades of white, cream and grey.

And, of course, there is no regular people "stuff" - like clothes, junk mail or books - spotted anywhere.

During a moment when Kim, 37, goes to catch up with Kanye, 41, and the kids, North, the couple's eldest daughter, blurts out she wants to meet Bill Nye The Science Guy.

Kim also revealed she's in a parenting advice group chat with her sisters. The reality star's husband, in true Kanye fashion, announces he's got plenty to offer and wants in on the family conversation.

"Uh! But they don't get advice from me," he interrupts. "Can I get on that chat, please!?"

Kim also shared Kanye's pet peeve about her: Her brattiness. She says he also taught her "major confidence". Conversely, Kim expressed she's proud of teaching her hubby of nearly five years financial advice to which he shoots back, "You give me some advice, but I don't listen to it!"

Kim and Kanye’s bedroom is minimalist.
The interview swings around to the couple's kitchen that features a massive island. There, Kim reveals she's got a freaky hidden talent of using her toes like fingers.

"I literally can like pick up a cell phone my toes. Dial. Pick up a fork. Eat," she laughed. "I can do anything with my toes."

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

