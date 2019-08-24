Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: AFP
Politics

Kim Jong-un’s brazen move

by Staff writer
24th Aug 2019 12:52 PM

NORTH Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast for the seventh time in a month, a day after it pledged to remain America's 'biggest threat' in protest of US-led sanctions on the country.

The North had been expected to halt weapons tests because the 10-day US-South Korean drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal, ended earlier this week.

But today's launches were made from northeastern South Hamgyong province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They flew about 380 kilometres at the maximum altitude of 97 kilometres, the military said. The Japanese government said the missiles caused no damage and did not land in its territorial waters.

South Korea's National Security Council expressed strong concern about the launches and urged North Korea to stop acts that raise military tensions.

Council members said South Korea will launch diplomatic efforts to make North Korea return to nuclear talks with the United States, according to the president's office.

North Korea's foreign minister said Friday his country will try to remain "America's biggest threat" if the United States continues to confront it with sanctions.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho also called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a "poisonous plant of American diplomacy" and vowed to "shutter the absurd dream" that sanctions will force a change in Pyongyang.

 

No love lost! US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pictured with Kim Yong-chol, centre, and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, second from right. Picture: AP
No love lost! US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pictured with Kim Yong-chol, centre, and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, second from right. Picture: AP

 

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. Picture: AP
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. Picture: AP


Ri's blistering rhetoric and the missile launches may dim the prospect for an early resumption of nuclear negotiations between the countries.

The top US envoy on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, said Wednesday that Washington was ready to restart the talks.

North Korea's latest rhetoric over the US-South Korean military drills had focused on South Korea, not the United States.

The North Korean weapons tested during the drills have been mostly short-range missiles and rockets.

Some of the weapons revealed developments of a new rocket artillery system and two different short-range mobile ballistic missile systems that experts say would expand its ability to strike targets throughout South Korea.

US-led diplomacy to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons collapsed after President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's demand for widespread sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament steps during their second summit in Vietnam in February. Trump and Kim met again at the Korean border in late June and agreed to resume the talks.

More Stories

Top Stories

    The Northern Rivers, through your eyes

    premium_icon The Northern Rivers, through your eyes

    News EVERY week our readers' photos remind us of how magical the Northern Rivers is - and how talented its people are.

    Court hears of 'aggravating factors' in one-punch pub attack

    premium_icon Court hears of 'aggravating factors' in one-punch pub attack

    Crime The men had "ongoing issues" aside from the assault, the court heard

    Controversial study on link between fluoride and IQ

    premium_icon Controversial study on link between fluoride and IQ

    Health A study which hints fluoride causes lower IQ has been questioned

    Council to investigate turning off street lights at night

    premium_icon Council to investigate turning off street lights at night

    Council News Could some street lights be turned off at night in the Byron Shire?