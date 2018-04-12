Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic racing images at Caulfield races. Saturday. Sept 2. 2017. Picture: David Crosling
Generic racing images at Caulfield races. Saturday. Sept 2. 2017. Picture: David Crosling
Horses

Steel spikes found on racetrack in alleged sabotage

12th Apr 2018 2:12 PM

KILMORE races have been abandoned over concerns of a possible sabotage attempt after two 40cm-long steel rods were found driven into the track at the 400m mark.

Racing Victoria stewards were forced to call off the meeting after they couldn't be satisfied that the track was 100 per cent safe.

The stakes were discovered just before the home straight during a routine inspectation led by chief steward Robert Cram two hours before the first race.

"This is not a result of track staff," Cram said told Racing.com.

 

One of the steel stakes found in the Kilmore course proper.
One of the steel stakes found in the Kilmore course proper.

 

"It appears that the steel stakes have come from outside of the track and they were driven into the turf near the 400m mark."

Kilmore Race Club chief executive Ben Murphy said the situation was extremely disappointing.

"It's a police matter. We take this extremely seriously and we will leave no stone unturned to track down the culprits," he said.

Top Stories

    Do you know this man? Alstonville police need your help

    Do you know this man? Alstonville police need your help

    Crime POLICE are calling for help from the community after an incident at the Plaza.

    • 12th Apr 2018 2:31 PM
    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News The Health Minister has announced new regulations

    Mayor disappointed by Lismore MP's 'attack' on council

    Mayor disappointed by Lismore MP's 'attack' on council

    News "Half of the road complaints I receive are about state roads”

    New discount store opens in Lismore

    New discount store opens in Lismore

    Business Bargain prices on all the quirky products you see on TV

    Local Partners