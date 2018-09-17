Killer nurse the evil face of elder abuse

ABOVEL Killer nurse Megan Jean Haines murdered two residents at a Ballina nursing home. in 2014

NURSE Megan Jean Haines is nearly two years into a 27-year prison term for the murder of Ballina nursing home residents Marie Darragh, 82, and Isabella Spencer, 77.

And its over four years since these two women were injected with a fatal doses of insulin on the same night in May 2014.

Haines once boasted murdering someone without leaving a trace was "easy”.

Her motive in committing the murders was out of revenge as the two St Andrew's nursing home residents had made complaints about her for refusing to provide them care and being rough and verbally abusive.

Haines was the only registered nurse on duty when they were killed, and the only person in the building with access to the medication rooms.

She took two vials, filled a syringe, went to each of the women's rooms and injected them.

Twice she told care staff doing their rounds not to worry about checking on Ms Spencer.

Neither Ms Darragh nor Ms Spencer had diabetes, and neither had been prescribed insulin.

Both women were found in comatose states with very faint pulses shortly after Haines finished her night shift.

They died in their beds.

Four years later and the Prime Minister Scott Morrison had promised a Royal Commission into the aged care sector in Australia.

The friends and relatives of Marie Darragh and Isabella Spencer would no doubt feel a sense of vindication in that decision.