‘Killer’ mum’s agony for dead son

Ayesha Ali, 35, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her two-year-old son Adam. Picture: Facebook

A British mother charged with murdering her son reportedly cries out for the boy from her hospital bed.

Ayesha Ali, 35, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her two-year-old son Adam.

It's reported that Ms Ali had moved from the UK to Finland in January last year when her husband Adnane Osmane got a job as an assistant professor of physics at Aalto University.

But shortly after their move, their eight-year marriage broke down and, in May, Mr Osmane filed for divorce and launched a child custody bid.

Court documents show Mr Osmane stayed with his mother, who moved to a homeless shelter, every Sunday to Tuesday.

On Sunday, the young boy's body was found in Ms Ali's Finish apartment.

Officers broke into her house after she allegedly told friends and family she was about to kill herself.

Police found the young boy not breathing and said Ms Ali had an injury to her neck.

According to The Mirror, police claim that when Ali was led away from the third-floor property, she repeatedly said: "I've killed my son, I've killed my son!"

The family of the Newcastle-raised woman have said since the boy's death, Ms Ali continues to cry "where's my baby?" as she struggles to accept the loss of her son.

Family of the British mum, who moved to Finland, say she hasn’t admitted to murder despite police saying otherwise. Picture: Facebook

"My daughter's alive, she's in hospital but she's not doing OK," Ms Ali's father Imtiaz, 73, said.

"Her son, my grandson, is dead, but it was an accidental death and she can't comprehend what's happened.

Despite police in Helsinki issuing a statement saying the Cambridge graduate had admitted killing Adam, her father claimed: "It was an accidental death. She hasn't admitted any homicide charge.

"She keeps asking where her baby is. It's a very difficult and desperate time for us, the whole family."

A neighbour, who wanted to stay anonymous, told The Mirror how she was alerted to the drama when she heard another woman shouting in English from outside the block.

"There was a friend of hers looking up at her apartment while shouting, 'Ayesha! We're here to help you. We can talk about it'.

"She was shouting back that she wanted to die. The woman was let into the building by another neighbour, and I could hear her saying she had already called the police and they were on the way.

"When the police arrived, they quickly got inside the building and then into the flat."

The neighbour said officers attempted CPR on the boy, and his mum told them: "He turned blue and is very cold."

The 35-year-old was arrested after police forced their way into her apartment in Espoo, near Helsinki, earlier this week and found the dead child.

MARRIAGE BREAKDOWN

According to a neighbour who knows Ms Ali's family, she was "was worried she was going to lose" her son after her relationship collapsed.

"I heard there were marriage problems and that the couple were living separately and sharing custody of their son. I think her husband was seeking full parental rights to the child which Ayesha was objecting to," the neighbour told The Mirror.

Ms Ali appeared in court charged with homicide and will reappear in April.

A police spokesman said the mother had "acknowledged the deed".

"No other persons have been in the apartment and no other persons are involved in the incident," the officer added.

According to the publication, she hinted at the custody dispute on her own website, writing: "Some recent personal experiences have piqued my interest in family law and the experiences of immigrant women and children in Finland."

She also posted a photo of herself with Adam on Facebook on June 22 with the caption: "'Visiting' my son.'