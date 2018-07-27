Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meninga had a daughter, Sara, with then prison guard Tracy Billinghurst, or Pomeroy.
Meninga had a daughter, Sara, with then prison guard Tracy Billinghurst, or Pomeroy.
News

Released killer now free to spend time with daughter

rbruinsma
by
23rd May 2014 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RELEASED killer and rapist Bevan Meninga is now free to spend more time with a child he fathered while behind bars.

The daughter would now be a young teenager.

Meninga, 42, (pictured) was released from jail on Wednesday, after serving 21 years of a life sentence for the murder of 19-year-old Coast woman Cheree Richardson in 1991.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said it did not discuss private matters related to prisoners due to privacy provisions.

"A relationship between a prisoner and correctional officer is a breach of the Code of Conduct and is subject to an Ethical Standards investigation," he said.

"Prisoners may maintain contact with persons outside prison through telephone, mail and personal visits."

Visitors had to be approved by a prison manager or delegate.

The spokesman said conjugal visits were not permitted in Queensland correctional centres, and deflected any further inquiries.

"Statistics pertaining to QCS can be sought by lodging a Right to Information request with the Department of Justice and Attorney-General."

Meninga's release came with strict parole conditions including that he may not live on the Sunshine Coast and must undergo regular drug and alcohol testing.

Related Items

bevan meninga child corrective services crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    premium_icon Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    Business QUESTIONS are being raised about the 'unusual' conduct of senior management at Kimberley Kampers before the business went into sudden liquidation this week.

    'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    premium_icon 'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    Council News Business owner appeals for protections for government subcontractors

    End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    premium_icon End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    Business "I will miss the people, the community and the staff"

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    News Fire crews are continuing to battle four fires near of Rappville

    Local Partners