Killen Falls plan to avoid 'front yards turned into toilets'

A management plan to preserve Killen Falls at Tintenbar was voted for unanimously by Ballina Shire Council.
Claudia Jambor
WHAT was one of Tintenbar's natural treasures has become an area of frustration for people living near Killen Falls.

Traffic problems and visitors defecating on private land due to a lack of facilities at the falls has residents fed up. But yesterday Ballina Shire Council unanimously voted at its meeting to adopt a management plan for the site.

Parking and vehicle access regulations, viewing platforms and constructing toilets form part of the plan. The council moved to ask Rous County Council to fund 50% of the toilet build, with portable amenities to remain until February.

Resident David Bester said it "couldn't come soon enough”. He thanked councillors and staff for developing the plan, which began in June last year.

Councillor Keith Williams said the plan would enable residents like Mr Bester to "live his life in peace and not have his front yard turned into a public toilet any longer”.

