A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving lost control and hit a power pole on the Sunshine Coast.

A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving lost control and hit a power pole on the Sunshine Coast.

EXCLUSIVE photographs from the scene of a fatal crash on the Sunshine Coast reveal the horrific impact that instantly killed the male driver.

A 48-year-old was killed instantly in the crash in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

A 48-year-old Nambour man was the only occupant of the Hyundai Elantra, which was travelling Image Flat Rd about 11am yesterday.

Police believe the vehicle lost control and hit a power pole.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash scene is located at Image Flat on the Sunshine Coast.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.