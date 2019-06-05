'KILL ZONE': Why towns of 1000 or less are vulnerable

WHILE the Northern Rivers is home to a patchwork of charming small towns and villages, many of these places could be teetering on the edge of extinction.

Demographer Bernard Salt said while studying the towns, villages and smaller communities of the region, he noticed a large majority could be at risk of "dying out”.

"While one or two of those tiny towns are moving forward, the majority are struggling. Any town with a population under 1000 is struggling, you would say,” he said.

"There's almost like a killing zone. That kill zone is anything under 1000 people and then that town becomes vulnerable.

"While it might be a nice place to live, you have to go somewhere else for your services. Those towns have lost their functionality.”

Mr Salt said the greatest threats to towns and villages in the "kill zone” was both population decline and the loss of services.

"Population and functionality are both interconnected - you lose one (and) then you lose the other,” he said. "If you take the primary school out - let alone a bank or a general store - then you take jobs out of that town and people eventually stop coming to that town.

"Nowadays roads are better, cars are better, and people want a greater choice. Why would I go to a little general store when in another five minutes I could be at a bigger store?”

Mr Salt said the "kill zone” phenomenon was not unique to the Northern Rivers.

"I've seen this in other areas, such as Victoria after council amalgamations,” he said.

"Council workers moved, then the bank closed. There's a domino effect.”

However, Mr Salt said there were exceptions.

"Towns which can escape the kill zone are often cute little boutique towns,” he said.

"The main reason for their survival is they are often located closely to what I call a 'jobs town'.

"This means people live in a village for its charm or atmosphere, and are happy to commute up to 30 minutes to work. They often decide the benefits of living in that lovely tiny town outweighs the travel.”