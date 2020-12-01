“KILL THEM BOTH”: Chilling texts in murder trial

Drunk and angry, Dane Andrew Pilcher arrived at the home of his former girlfriend and killed her, a court heard.

Deleted texts recovered from his phone were tendered to the court, showing he messaged a confidant saying he would "kill" her and the new man in her life.

"Kill them both," the text said.

"This is going to happen."

Pilcher, who is charged with murdering Corinne Henderson, 32, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter in the Townsville Supreme Court yesterday.

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees rejected this plea, saying he alleged Pilcher intended to kill or seriously harm the young woman when he broke into her Idalia apartment.

Deleted texts recovered from Dane Andrew Pilcher's phone that were tendered to the court.

"The sole issue being litigated in this case is whether he had the intention to kill," Mr Rees said.

Because Pilcher's guilty plea was rejected, the murder trial continued.

It is the second time he has faced a jury over the 2015 killing.

The jury was told Corinne Henderson drew her last breath on September 15, 2016, after the man who arrived at her home that night and said he "left everything" for her killed her, allegedly stabbing her more than 20 times with a kitchen knife.

"He stabbed her to the right cheek, the left side of her back, a slash wound to the top of her head," Mr Rees said.

The fatal blow pierced her back just below her left shoulder. Mr Rees told the jury it injured a number of ribs, punctured her lung and sliced into her aorta before killing her.

Defence barrister James Godbolt briefly addressed the jury to say Pilcher would give evidence in the trial.

"There are certain things, to, which only he can speak which is why he will give evidence," Mr Godbolt said.

The pair met in 2013 while they both worked at a fly-in, fly-out mine site. Their on-and-off relationship continued for more than two years.

Photos of Corrine's wounded body elicited an emotional reaction as they were shown to the jury. Blood matted her fair hair and red slashes marred her small bloodied frame which was sprawled across an autopsy table.

Mr Rees said Pilcher became angry after he saw photos of Corinne at the Townsville races on the day of her death grinning with her new partner.

He said Pilcher left the pub he had been drinking at, caught a taxi to her home and confronted her about the photo.

As this happened, Corrine's new partner Dwayne Wickham hid in the bathroom, the court was told.

"Dwayne heard a bang … he heard the smashing of glass," Mr Rees said.

"He then heard him say 'I think I've killed her. She's not moving. I think I've killed her'."

Mr Rees said police arrived at the unit and found Corrine lying dead in the bedroom.

"There was no sign of life," he said.

"Dwayne Wickham was found in the bathroom and was led out of the unit by police. On his way out he saw Corrine laying in the master bedroom, blood throughout the hallway and a knife covered in blood by the doorway."

The trial, which is expected to take more than a week, will continue today.

Originally published as "KILL THEM BOTH": Chilling texts in murder trial