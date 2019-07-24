Kikau cops two-game ban

Penrith's Viliame Kikau has copped a two-game ban after he was found guilty at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Kikau was trying to avoid a one-game ban for a shoulder charge and was slapped with an additional week for challenging and losing.

The Panthers second-rower was cited for a tackle on St George Illawarra half Darren Nicholls during the Panthers' 40-18 win last Friday night. It means Kikau will miss games against Canberra and Canterbury.

The decision to uphold the charge raised some eyebrows and Raiders forward Sia Soliola spoke before the hearing, wanting Kikau to get off.

"Flip a coin with the way it's sort of been handled this year, the word that always comes to mind is consistency, everyone is calling for consistency," Soliola said.

"I'd like to see him play because you want to play against the best outfit."

Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu will miss his team's NRL showdown with Manly after entering an early guilty plea to his dangerous contact charge.

He is suspended for one-match for his mid-air tackle on Gold Coast's Phillip Sami during the Storm's 38-18 win at Cbus Super Stadium last weekend.

Ladder leaders Melbourne meet 2019 season surprise packets Manly at AAMI Park on Saturday night.