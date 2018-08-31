Kyle Sandilands missing from usual hangouts

TWO days after his first ratings­ loss in years, it seems that King Kyle is now in the Sandilands-of the lost.

Even his barista wonders when the controversial radio jock will return for his usual morning caffeine fix.

On Tuesday, WSFM's Brendan "Jonesy" Jones and Amanda Keller beat KIIS FM's Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson - their first ratings defeat in three years - and he hasn't been behind his famous gold microphone since.

Regular guest host Beau Ryan was called in to replace Sandilands for the past two days.

But Sandilands has been MIA from more than just his work.

Kyle Sandilands is nowhere to be seen since his ratings defeat earlier this week. Picture: Justin Lloyd

He has not been seen at his regular Kings Cross cafe hang out, daily car wash or his favourite takeaway chicken shop since his ratings defeat.

A barista at Uliveto Cafe in Kings Cross said that Sandilands hadn't turned up for his morning coffee and cigarette in days.

"He normally comes in at 11am every morning with John (Ibrahim) and has his coffee and a cigarette and leaves," he said.

He was not at his usual cafe Uliveto in Kings Cross. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

Sandilands also frequents Crystal car wash but has not been seen there. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

Nor has he been at his H2coco office in Surry Hills. Picture: Supplied

One worker at Chargrill Charlies said they “haven’t seen him in a while”. Picture: Supplied

It was a similar reaction at his regular Mosman haunts, Crystal car wash and Chargrill Charlie's.

"He comes in here often, he even brings friends, but I haven't seen him here for a while," Charlie's manager said.

When The Daily Telegraph questioned a KIIS Sydney radio studios receptionist about Sandilands' whereabouts, they said: "Sorry, we haven't seen him. I am worried. It's been days."

And staff at his King Kyle offices in Surry Hills, headquarters his H2coco products, yesterday afternoon said: "He's not here."

It comes as a KIIS FM ­insider detailed the fallout from Tuesday's ratings blow for the first time.

Kyle and Jackie’s fellow ARN stablemates Jonesy and Amanda now sit at the top of the ratings. Picture: John Feder

"When the results came in Kyle was not very happy, but it is understandable," the station insider told The Daily Telegraph.

"He was visibly upset by the numbers but there was no big tantrum or scene.

"He had to keep his cool as there was still about 30 minutes of the show to go for that day.

"Once the show was done he had to stick around to do a couple of things, but he would have been gone within half an hour which is actually pretty normal for Kyle.

"He is out of there and not contactable after 10.30am every day. Jackie is on her emails and helping with the show planning but Kyle not so much.

"Kyle did tell producers of the show that he would be back at work on Thursday but later changed his mind.

"Yesterday he said he would be back at work (today) but in reality no one is holding their breath."

Ryan yesterday told listeners he had spoken to Sandilands on Wednesday.

"He text me, he sounded cool last night," Ryan said.