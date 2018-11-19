AFL star’s wedding ‘such a sad story’

Sydney Swans star Kieren Jack and Channel 10 journalist Charlotte Goodlet celebrated their wedding on Friday but a bitter family feud took some shine off the glossy day.

At the star-studded event in the Blue Mountains, the depth of Kieren Jack's family breakdown came to light as his father and Balmain Tigers rugby league legend Garry Jack and his mother Donna were not invited to the wedding.

The couple has reportedly been estranged from Jack's parents since 2016.

In a statement to The Sunday Telegraph, Jack's parents said: "We would like to wish Kieren and Charlotte all the best on their special day.

"It is unfortunate and disappointing that we were not in attendance of our son's wedding, but sadly none of the family made the invite list. Nonetheless, we wish them both well."

One of three brothers, Jack's younger brother Brandon was his best man, while his older brother Rhys reportedly did not attend.

The Daily Telegraph reported in 2016 the drama started at the 2014 AFL Grand Final when Garry and Donna weren't offered the club-issued flights and accommodation, which instead went to Goodlet and her parents.

But the feud was brought into the public eye when Jack's mother Donna took to Twitter in a now deleted tweet to claim she was banned from attending his 200th AFL game in July 2016.

Donna tweeted: "@kjack_15 so sad. Dad 200 RL you 200 AFL & you don't want us there, your parents. No appreciation for all the yrs helping you get there'.'

At the time, Jack admitted it "hasn't been nice".

"My priorities of support are firmly with my partner and my little brother who I love and care for very much," he said at the time.

"As distressing as the events have been, the support we've given each other on top of friends and other family members, teammates and the Sydney Swans in general highlights to us how lucky we are to have those people in our lives."

Kieren Jack poses with parents Garry and Donna in happier times in 2010.

In his column for The Sunday Telegraph, Phil Rothfield gave it the lowlight of the week and said: "This is such a sad story. I have known Kieren's father Garry, the former Balmain Tigers fullback, for more than 30 years. He is a good man."

The wedding was well attended by Jack's Swans teammates including Jarrad McVeigh, Sam Reid, Luke Parker, Callum Sinclair as well as former Swans stars Dan Hannebery, Rhyce Shaw, Lewis Roberts-Thomson and Craig Bird.

Media personalities Julie Snook, Natalia Cooper, Davina Smith and Abbey Gelmi, actor Hugo Johnstone-Burt, and former pageant contestants Erin Holland and Renae Ayris also attended the wedding.

Goodlet was a former Miss Universe Australia finalist before landing her role at Channel 10.

