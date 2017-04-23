Kids will be the two-up winners

COME IN SPINNER: Licensee of East Ballina's Shaws Bay Hotel Brendan Byrne (left) with Pelicans on Posties Lee Fitzgerald (centre) and Bill McInerney ready for the fundraising two-up games at the pub on Anzac Day.

THE real winners of the two-up to be played at the Shaws Bay Hotel at East Ballina on Anzac Day will be the kids with disabilities who attend Biala

The annual two-up games are organised by the Pelicans on Posties, a group of postie bike riders who have completed marathon road trips to raise money for Biala.

They are supported by Brendan Byrne, the licensee of the pub which has a family friendly focus.

The coins start flipping at 1pm on April 25, which gives the opportunity for punters to attend an Anzac commemoration service in the morning.

Winners of the games donate a percentage of the kitty to the fundraising cause.

Organisers ask that those taking part in the games, which are a tradition across Australia on Anzac Day, also keep in mind the respectful nature of the day.

The two-up will end at 5pm while a live band will then perform at the pub.