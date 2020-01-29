Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - November 15: Jessica Zhu and Layla Seiffert in the classroom at Hornsby North Public School in Sydney on November 15th, 2019. Photo by Gaye Gerard/ Daily Telegraph
News

Kids returning from China asked to stay home from school

Rebecca Fist
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

TRAVELLED to China with your children over the past two weeks?

You might need to find a babysitter.

As kids across the state return to school today, children who were in China over the past two weeks have been advised to stay home from school and child care services.

The same applied to staff in schools.

The advice, issued by the NSW Health and Education Departments, is to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. The virus’ incubation period is 14 days.

Yesterday the fourth case of Coronavirus was confirmed in NSW.

Students who returned to Australia more than 14 days ago and have shown no symptoms should be able to return to school this week.

The message from the government has been mixed - earlier on Tuesday federal education minister Dan Tehan said all children should return the school. This message was corrected quickly by another press release issued by state departments.

Lismore Northern Star

