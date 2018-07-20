EDITOR'S DESK: We need your help with our new sport section

We're looking for your sport photos.

We're looking for your sport photos. Marc Stapelberg

Good afternoon readers,

Winter sports are in full swing and to complement this we have started a new Your Sport section.

It aims to encourage people to send us their sports news, results and pictures.

Each week we are also sending a photographer out to games and sports that may not otherwise get much news coverage.

If you would like us to feature Your Sport in our newspaper it runs over two pages every Tuesday and online in some smart photo galleries.

If you would like us to come and photograph your team or sporting code then get in touch with our friendly sports staff at sport@northernstar.com.au

Click here to find out more about Your Sport.

Festival fever

One of the region's major festivals is underway this weekend and while Splendour in the Grass has been sold out for months, our team of reporters and photographers will take you inside and backstage at this big event in Byron Bay.

What will be the fashion trend of this year's festival? Not glitter boobs again?

Which act will topple all others for crowd popularity?

And which celebrities will be spotted among the dust and mud at Splendour?

If you missed out on a ticket, the next best thing is to follow our coverage online.

Entry at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Security and bag check. Marc Stapelberg

Behind the scenes

Two of our reporters went out to get a coffee yesterday morning and noticed some fire trucks whizzing past, so they followed them.

Because of their quick thinking, Chyna Hayden and Jacqui Munro were on the spot as fire crews battled a blaze at Wollongbar.

Check out their dramatic and amazing pictures.

Crews are attending a house fire in Wollongbar. Chyna Hayden

Get a free tablet

And hurry if you want to get a free Samsung tablet by taking out a subscription deal with The Northern Star.

The offer runs out in the next few days and we wouldn't want you to miss out on the latest breaking news, business, features, entertainment and sport.

As always please feel free to get in touch with us.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor.