Kids plant 1300 trees at Byron Parklands

Students and staff from The Pocket Public School on a tractor getting ready to plant some trees.

BYRON Shire school students put their green thumbs to work over the past few weeks planting trees in partnership with Landcare and the North Byron Parklands.

About 272 children planted more than 1300 trees during four working bees over the past few weeks.

Kids from three different primary schools, from Ocean Shores Public School, The Pocket Public School and Crabbes Creek Public School, discovered 22,000 trees had been placed at the site over the past decade during a tour of the site.

Byron Shire's Landcare Support Officer, Alison Ratcliffe said: "It's great to form a partnership with North Byron Parklands and to get school kids out and about experiencing hands on environmental work.'

Ocean Shores School stage 3 students also had a visit from the Totally Wild TV crew during their planting day on June 7.

The kids will feature on the television series when the show goes to air at the end of July.