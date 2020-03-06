Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Breaking

Kids injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN people have been injured and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and were treating seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash.

All lanes are affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays are expected. Witnesses have reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

More to come.

bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senior firey accused of sexual touching faces Casino court

        premium_icon Senior firey accused of sexual touching faces Casino court

        News A FIREFIGHTER commander is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman during the bushfires.

        ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        premium_icon ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        News “IF THEY start work on the on-ramp, I will lie in front of the excavator because it...

        Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        premium_icon Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        News IT HAS been a four-year labour of love, so why are the developers threatening to...

        Personal trainer in line for national fitness award

        premium_icon Personal trainer in line for national fitness award

        News A GOONELLABAH personal trainer has been nominated as Australia’s best in...