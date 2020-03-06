Kids injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.

SEVEN people have been injured and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and were treating seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash.

All lanes are affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays are expected. Witnesses have reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

More to come.