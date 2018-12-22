Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been killed in an alleged hit-run in Geelong.
A man has been killed in an alleged hit-run in Geelong.
Health

Kids injured after ute ploughs into cyclists

by Talisa Eley
22nd Dec 2018 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO children have been taken to hospital after a ute ploughed into a group on cyclists at Carrara.

Around 20 bike riders were at the corner of Nerang-Broadbeach Rd and Nielsens Rd just before 7am on Saturday when a driver lost control on the wet roads.

Police and paramedics said the vehicle struck the two children, aged around 10, before colliding with a tree.

The children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The female driver was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

carrara cyclist editors picks kids ute

Top Stories

    FIRE TRAGEDY: Air con unit may be cause of house blaze

    FIRE TRAGEDY: Air con unit may be cause of house blaze

    Breaking SMOKE alarm saves residents lives at at house fire.

    MISSING: Have you seen Jessica?

    MISSING: Have you seen Jessica?

    News Police appeal for public assistance to locate a teenage girl.

    National park burns from lightning strike

    National park burns from lightning strike

    News Heavy storms causing lightning and fires

    5 best-selling toys this Christmas

    premium_icon 5 best-selling toys this Christmas

    Smarter Shopping Are you still looking for a last-minute gift?

    Local Partners