Kids full of beans after managing to build coffee cart

BUILDING SKILLS: CASPA's social enterprise 'Hammers4Hope' has been working with young people to build a coffee cart to serve coffee and snacks and give them valuable work experience opportunities. L-R CASPA staff Jess Grace, with Gemma Campbell, Kane Mihai, Gus Hamilton and Pakau Sutcliffe watch the youngers building the coffee cart. Photo: Alison Paterson

BUILDING SKILLS: CASPA's social enterprise 'Hammers4Hope' has been working with young people to build a coffee cart to serve coffee and snacks and give them valuable work experience opportunities. L-R CASPA staff Jess Grace, with Gemma Campbell, Kane Mihai, Gus Hamilton and Pakau Sutcliffe watch the youngers building the coffee cart. Photo: Alison Paterson

USING power tools to build a coffee cart is a great skill to have and the enthusiasm shown by a group of youngsters making a coffee cart is fantastic.

This is the response from CASPA in regards to their social enterprise ‘Hammers4Hope’ which has seen staff working with some of young people to build a coffee cart.

The program aims to give them a diverse range of skills and also increase their confidence.

CASPA executive director general programs Angela Bontea said the program’s building manager Kane Mihai works closely with the education team manager Jess Grace and other staff to assist the youngsters in the exciting project.

“We were lucky to have successfully secured a grant from the Mantana Foundation to build a coffee cart,” she said.

“This project is being rolled out over 10 weeks over term four, with stage one giving the kids some construction skills here, while some of the other have been through a barista course.

“Stage two will see them gain hospitality skills including making coffees, some light snacks like muffins and they are already doing muffins.”

Ms Bontea said some of the students have already created a loyal client base for their delicious egg rolls from CASPA staff.

CASPA education manager Jessica Grace said this program operates one morning a week.

“A part of this program is also learning valuable customer service, financial and social skills,” she said.

“This program will see the coffee cart operate initially for internally staff and then expand to service local businesses.”