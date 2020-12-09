Menu
The bus stop on The Coast Road at East Ballina.
News

Kids forced to stand ‘far too close’ to road at bus stop

Rebecca Lollback
9th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
CONCERNS have been raised about a “dangerous” Ballina bus stop which is in an 80km/h zone and puts young kids just metres away from fast-moving cars.

The hail and ride bus stop is on the southbound side of The Coast Road, East Ballina, south of the intersection with Bayview Drive.

The matter is set to be discussed at Ballina Shire Council’s traffic committee on Wednesday.

It was raised by a local resident, who wrote: “I feel that having the bus stop located where it is means that young children must stand far too close to fast-moving traffic when waiting for the school bus.

“This is especially the case when cars are undertaking other cars turning right onto Bayview Drive using the lane next to the bus stop.

“This means that young children are standing waiting for the bus within two metres of cars travelling often in excess of 80km/h.

“Also, it is quite dangerous for young children to be crossing the road so close to the corner where it is difficult to see oncoming traffic travelling northbound.”

The resident suggested changing the speed limit to 60km/h or moving the bus stop to the beach carpark further south.

The traffic committee’s report acknowledged it could be dangerous for children waiting for the bus and for children crossing The Coast Road.

“There is concern that these children as well as having to contend with fast traffic also have poor sight distance to southbound bypass vehicles with visibility obscured by the stopped/paused southbound vehicles turning right into Bayview Drive,” the report states.

“Crossing The Coast Road south of Bayview Drive is further complicated by the presence of the adjacent art gallery carpark which does not provide pedestrians with a defined edge of road from which to commence crossing The Coast Road.

”The bus stop could be relocated further to the north or the south to avoid its current location adjacent to the bypass lane, however such a relocation would need connecting pedestrian pathways and these may be difficult to locate on the pedestrian desire line.”

The committee will provide traffic engineering advice to improve safety at the southbound bus stop on The Coast Road, south of the Bayview Drive intersection, East Ballina.

Lismore Northern Star

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

