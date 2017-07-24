Kids embrace environment as preschool goes solar-powered

FINISHING touches for the Alstonville Community Preschool are a few weeks away after receiving $10,000 to install solar panels on the building.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the grant and said it will make a big difference to the school.

"It will allow them to reduce their power bills by an estimated $3000 a year which can be spent on students at the preschool,” Mr Hogan said.

The preschool which opened 18 months ago was the culmination of more than five years of hard work, fund-raising and cooperation from the community.

Preschool President Katherine Buckley said the not-for-profit volunteer group who constructed the preschool has received several grants in a bid to create a great educational space.

"The solar panels will make us more environmentally sustainable which is really important on how we educate our children and our community,” Ms Buckley said.

"It's a resource we want to save... we want to move towards being more sustainable in our practice”.

Ms Buckley said the solar panels will be the finishing touches on the building and the preschool also has a vegetable garden and recently implemented sting-less bees.

"We focus on providing that kind of education. It's really important for our children to know how our world works and how we can best operate.”

"We're really proud of what we've achieved so far, it took a long time to get here- five years in the making,” she said, and future plans will follow along the same principles.

Mr Hogan said the grant will reduce our carbon footprint, and acknowledged it's something the community is very aware of.