23°
News

Kids embrace environment as preschool goes solar-powered

JASMINE BURKE
| 24th Jul 2017 12:12 PM
Excited preschoolers swap Page MP Kevin Hogan a drawing of solar panels for a cheque.
Excited preschoolers swap Page MP Kevin Hogan a drawing of solar panels for a cheque. Jasmine Burke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FINISHING touches for the Alstonville Community Preschool are a few weeks away after receiving $10,000 to install solar panels on the building.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the grant and said it will make a big difference to the school.

"It will allow them to reduce their power bills by an estimated $3000 a year which can be spent on students at the preschool,” Mr Hogan said.

The preschool which opened 18 months ago was the culmination of more than five years of hard work, fund-raising and cooperation from the community.

Preschool President Katherine Buckley said the not-for-profit volunteer group who constructed the preschool has received several grants in a bid to create a great educational space.

"The solar panels will make us more environmentally sustainable which is really important on how we educate our children and our community,” Ms Buckley said.

"It's a resource we want to save... we want to move towards being more sustainable in our practice”.

Ms Buckley said the solar panels will be the finishing touches on the building and the preschool also has a vegetable garden and recently implemented sting-less bees.

"We focus on providing that kind of education. It's really important for our children to know how our world works and how we can best operate.”

"We're really proud of what we've achieved so far, it took a long time to get here- five years in the making,” she said, and future plans will follow along the same principles.

Mr Hogan said the grant will reduce our carbon footprint, and acknowledged it's something the community is very aware of.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville community preschool northern rivers education solar panels

Mystery surrounds injured man found by side of road

Mystery surrounds injured man found by side of road

POLICE are attempting to identify an injured man who was found on the side of a road near Uki yesterday.

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

Seen and heard at Splendour 2017

CREATIVE: Sherradin Thomas, from Gippsland, at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The unofficial account of what you may have missed

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Local Partners

Despite dying young James leaves a legacy

WHILE typhoid fever has always been around it was only in 1880 that the source was discovered.

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn fest

YARN FEST: Kyogle's Yarn Spinning Phenomena on August 12 will shine a light on lost skills and knowledge, says Ruth Tsitimbinis.

The Yarn Spinning Phenomena is coming

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Hinterland adventures Bangalow Markets

Where to get fresh local produce and great coffee from

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Olympic swimming legend loses by a fin in the battle of man versus beast

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

PHOTOS: Splendour Day 3 in pics.

Schoolboy Q performs at Main Stage in Byron Bay at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3.

The final day saw a great selection of bands for punters

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,950,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out