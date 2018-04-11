Kids climbing the walls these holidays?
LOOKING for some super cool things for the kids to do in the school holidays?
We've got a couple of ideas, starting with something that's quite literally cold - ice skating.
Cherry Street Sports in Ballina has installed an ice rink for the school holidays, running from April 13-29.
Tickets range from $16 per session for under 18s and adults who are Cherry Street Members, $20 for non-member adults, and $90 for a full season pass, which entitles you to one visit per day.
Visit Ballina Ice Skating Facebook page for times.
Bookings are recommended.
Not a fan of the cold?
Perhaps Junior Ninja Warrior is more your style.
Evans Head Bowling Club said they have the ultimate obstacle course competition for kids aged 5-13 years.
Entry fee is $5 per child per time trial with 50 per cent donated to local sporting teams.
Each competition runs over two days - trials on Saturday and finals on Sunday.
Competitions will run April 7-8 and April 14-15.
Go to their Facebook site for more details.
Circus Arts Byron Bay will offer a range of activities over the school holidays, catering to kids aged 1 to 16.
They have flying trapeze classes, climbing walls and a kinder circus.
They say their teens program is "the perfect boredom buster for risk taking teens!”.
How about a holiday skating deal at Rollerworld in Lismore?
For $15 you get 2 hours of daytime skating, skate or blade hire, a hot chip cup and a small slushie.
This Friday is Black Friday Fog Night from 6.30-9.30pm.
Got a birthday to celebrate over the school break? They can help you out with that too, from basic to glow parties... better get your skates on quick.
Casino will also host a Black Friday event for under 18s.
Kids can don their best supernatural attire for the Casino Youth Services and Richmond Valley Council are holding a Black Friday Disco at the Civic Hall.
From 4.30-6.30pm, a disco for kids in kindergarten to Year 6 will be held - parents are welcome to supervise.
Kids in Years 7- 12pm will take over the hall from 7-9.30pm - bags will be checked in and doors locked until the event finishes.
Entry is free, and a barbecue and drinks available for $1.
The event is alcohol and drug free. Go to the council's Facebook site for more.