Kids climbing the walls these holidays?

A portable ice skating rink is coming to Ballina during the school holidays.

A portable ice skating rink is coming to Ballina during the school holidays.

LOOKING for some super cool things for the kids to do in the school holidays?

We've got a couple of ideas, starting with something that's quite literally cold - ice skating.

Cherry Street Sports has installed an ice skating rink for the school holidays. Contributed

Cherry Street Sports in Ballina has installed an ice rink for the school holidays, running from April 13-29.

Tickets range from $16 per session for under 18s and adults who are Cherry Street Members, $20 for non-member adults, and $90 for a full season pass, which entitles you to one visit per day.

Visit Ballina Ice Skating Facebook page for times.

Bookings are recommended.

Not a fan of the cold?

Perhaps Junior Ninja Warrior is more your style.

Evans Head Bowling Club said they have the ultimate obstacle course competition for kids aged 5-13 years.

Entry fee is $5 per child per time trial with 50 per cent donated to local sporting teams.

Each competition runs over two days - trials on Saturday and finals on Sunday.

Competitions will run April 7-8 and April 14-15.

Go to their Facebook site for more details.

Circus Arts Byron Bay will offer a range of activities over the school holidays, catering to kids aged 1 to 16.

They have flying trapeze classes, climbing walls and a kinder circus.

FUN: Circus Arts Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

They say their teens program is "the perfect boredom buster for risk taking teens!”.

How about a holiday skating deal at Rollerworld in Lismore?

Renovations are almost complete after LIsmore Skating and Putt Putt with skates ready, new murals, and a new flood. Marc Stapelberg

For $15 you get 2 hours of daytime skating, skate or blade hire, a hot chip cup and a small slushie.

This Friday is Black Friday Fog Night from 6.30-9.30pm.

Got a birthday to celebrate over the school break? They can help you out with that too, from basic to glow parties... better get your skates on quick.

Casino will also host a Black Friday event for under 18s.

Kids can don their best supernatural attire for the Casino Youth Services and Richmond Valley Council are holding a Black Friday Disco at the Civic Hall.

From 4.30-6.30pm, a disco for kids in kindergarten to Year 6 will be held - parents are welcome to supervise.

Kids in Years 7- 12pm will take over the hall from 7-9.30pm - bags will be checked in and doors locked until the event finishes.

Entry is free, and a barbecue and drinks available for $1.

The event is alcohol and drug free. Go to the council's Facebook site for more.