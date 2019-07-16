Menu
Police allege they saw a juvenile behind the wheel.
Kids caught after dangerous joy ride through Lismore

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
THREE juveniles who went for a joy ride around South Lismore on Monday have been caught by police.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege they saw a car driving at excessive speed along Wilson St, South Lismore about 3.35pm on Monday.

"The vehicle refused to stop and increased speed,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"It caused other vehicles to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision and overtook other vehicles on the gravel side of the road.

"The vehicle stopped at a paddock on Kyogle Road, and three juveniles ran from the car.

"Police detained two passengers who were released without being charged.”

Sen-Constable Henderson said police arrested a third juvenile about 10am on Tuesday, who they will allege was the driver.

The juvenile was taken to Lismore Police station where they were charged with police pursuit second offence, drive unlicensed second offence, drive manner dangerous, drive unregistered vehicle and drive uninsured vehicle.

The juvenile was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Children's Court on Wednesday.

